Macron broke taboo, seized leadership in helping Kiev by agreeing to send tanks — report

LONDON, January 7. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, by agreeing to send AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine, has crossed a red line and broke a military taboo, becoming the first Western leader to make the step, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

The French president has beaten his counterparts in the US, UK and Germany in sending armored vehicles to Ukraine, according to the report. He has taken the initiative in helping Kiev from London, the newspaper said.

The Daily Telegraph said Macron's New Year's television address, where he vowed to help Ukraine to win, marked a "sea change" in the president’s language. The newspaper said it appears the French president no longer believes he can negotiate with Russia.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to "match or exceed" the 2.3 billion pounds in 2022 military aid this year.

During a phone conversation between Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on January 4, the Elysee Palace agreed to send the French-made light tanks to Ukraine. The vehicle was in production from 1976 to 1994. It has a mounted 105mm cannon and two machine guns.