Lukashenko visits training ground where Russian units of joint troops group are deployed

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived on Friday at the 230th combined arms range Obuz-Lesnovsky near Baranovichy (Brest Region), where the Russian units of the joint group of troops are stationed, the BelTA agency reported.

According to the agency, Lukashenko heard a report on the completion of combat readiness of the units and formations of the regional grouping. A spokesman for the Russian armed forces reported to the Belarusian head of the state that there were "military exercises and command-staff exercises at the training ranges of the allied forces". According to him, in particular, motorized rifle and tank units and special forces, including air defense units, carried out joint drills. The Russian official thanked the president for his assistance in the deployment of the group. "We are doing a common cause," Lukashenko said in reply.

On October 10, 2022, Lukashenko announced the beginning of formation of a regional grouping of troops, the core of which will consist of Belarusian servicemen. According to him, the decision to activate the grouping, which was achieved during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was caused by the escalation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State. On January 5, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the countries continued building up the regional grouping of troops as part of the Union State’s military security.