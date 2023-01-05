North Korea’s drone breached no-fly zone around South Korean president’s office — agency

SEOUL, January 5. /TASS/. A North Korean drone entered the no-fly zone around the office of the South Korean president in central Seoul in December 2022, Yonhap reported on Thursday, citing a military source.

According to the source, the drone entered the no-fly zone’s northern part for a short period of time but did not approach the key security facilities.

The no-fly zone’s radius is approximately 3.7 kilometers, Yonhap said, adding that the incident was reported by Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday.

Five North Korean drones breached South Korea’s airspace on December 26. One of the UAVs reached Seoul and returned back, while the other four were seen flying near an island west of the capital before they disappeared off the radar. The South Korean military was trying to down them for about five hours but failed.

The media reported on December 27, citing sources, that one of the five drones had reached Seoul’s central Yongsan district conducted a survey of the presidential office. Later, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup refuted these reports.