Ever more countries "spurn" Western-centric world order – Chinese scholar

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, January 3. /TASS/. Last year, 2022, was a year of de-Westernization, as ever more countries - from China and ASEAN to Latin America - "are quietly but firmly spurning the Western world order," Professor Wang Wen, of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, said in Hong Kong's leading daily, South China Morning Post.

"This is not just about Russia’s radical attempt, through the use of military power, to try to break the US-dominated international order. It is also about the unprecedented rising up of non-Western countries against the established order in search of a more independent stance," Wang says. "Together, the non-Western world is presenting a picture as never seen before. Their response to Western hegemony is not necessarily through confrontation, conflict or an insistence on checks and balances. Instead, they are simply shaking off Western control by increasingly putting their national interests at the strategic center."

"A more democratic form of international politics and mutual respect are their main demands. A more equal political relationship between the West and the rest is being built, and this will be an important feature of world politics in this third decade of the 21st century. It will not be a mellow world in 2023 but the de-Westernization movement is irreversible and will only evolve," he points out.

This de-Westernization, he adds, also extends to a growing de-dollarization in global trade, as countries move away from the US dollar, and a "de-Americanization" of technology.