Closed-door meeting of EAEU leaders kicks off in Kyrgyzstan’s capital

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has kicked off in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek.

The meeting brings together the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) five member states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The first part of the meeting is taking place behind closed doors. Expanded talks, which will be held later, will also involve two EAEU observer states, Cuba and Uzbekistan. The leaders are expected to approve a package of documents.

The summit’s agenda includes issues related to the establishment of a common gas market, the creation of an inter-agency energy council, as well as to ways to deepen integration within the EAEU and boost the common services market. The leaders will also discuss and approve the EAEU’s main international activities in 2023.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest supranational body of the Eurasian Economic Union, is holding its second meeting this year. The previous session took place online on May 27.