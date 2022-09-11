DPR head calls for not believing rumors spread by Kiev to whip up situation

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. Kiev will only whip up situation in the information sphere, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pishilin said on Sunday and called for trusting only official information.

"I have a big favor to ask - to trust only official sources of information and check various rumors in social networks, which, I am sure, will be spread by Ukrainian special services specializing in the information sphere," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that a lot of fakes and false information are being disseminated. "The enemy’s plan is clear: to sow panic, to generate doubts," he said and promised to release regular video addresses to explain "what is happening, where it is happening and how.".