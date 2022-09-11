Ukraine plans to start power supplies to Poland from nuclear plant in December — Zelensky

KIEV, September 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday said the country plans to start electricity supplies to Poland from the Khmelnitskaya nuclear power plant.

"I have given orders to accelerate the reconstruction of the power transmission line from the Khmelnitskaya NPP to the Polish city of Rzeszow," he said in a video posted on Telegram. "We must complete this reconstruction by December 8 and provide Poland with the necessary amount of electricity."

Zelensky said that the supplies to Poland are possible if Kiev holds "normal control" over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"We are working toward the international decisions required for this," he stated.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on Saturday that on orders from Zelensky Ukraine is ready to consider Poland’s request to provide coal quotas for exports to Poland, starting with 100,000 tons in September. These statements come after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kiev on September 9 for talks with Zelensky and Shmygal. Zelensky promised to help with Warsaw's energy problems.