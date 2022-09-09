Russian patriarch says Queen Elizabeth II symbolized historical sustainability for Europe

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has offered his condolences to King Charles III over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, while noting that the deceased monarch has always symbolized stability, continuity and sustainability of historical traditions for the entire European continent, according to a message published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church on Friday.

"Your deceased mother was the longest-serving monarch in the Kingdom’s history. Her rule was an epoch when the country’s governmental, economic, social and other spheres developed dynamically. Over the period, Her Majesty remained a symbol of stability, continuity and sustainability of ages-long historical traditions both for her homeland and for the entire European continent. Political leaders and the heads of global powers treated her with great respect. I cherish the warmest memories of her visit to Russia in 1994," the patriarch said in a message of condolences.

He recalled that he had known Queen Elizabeth II in person and had met with her during his four-day stay in the United Kingdom in October 2016. "I admit that she was a very open-hearted and sociable person, skilled at understanding people, and a specimen of the deepest intellectuality and the highest culture," the patriarch remarked.

The Russian patriarch also conveyed his sincere sympathy to the king and all British residents and wished Charles III divine help in his service as a monarch.