China expresses understanding of reasons behind Russia’s special military operation — aide

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Beijing expresses understanding of reasons that made Russia begin the special military operation for protection of Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Monday.

"The People’s Republic of China adheres to a balance approach to the Ukrainian crisis; it expresses understanding of reasons that made Russia being its special military operation on protection of people of DPR and LPR, demilitarization of the Kiev regime, denazification of Ukraine and ensuring its neutral status," Ushakov said.

He added that Russia and China together advocate the inviolability of the UN Charter and international law, and oppose imposition of the arbitrary "rule-based order."

On September 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, at the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. After the Forum, the Chinese official will travel to Moscow to hold talks with the heads of both chambers of the Russian parliament, Ushakov added.