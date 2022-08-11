Ukrainian military shells Zaporozhye NPP for second time in 24 hours — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have subjected the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar to massive shelling for the second time in one day, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region's military-civilian administration, reported on Wednesday.

"Ukrainian terrorists continue massive shelling of Energodar and the territory of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Five missiles were recorded in the area of the commandant's office of the plant: near the welding area and the storage of radiation sources. Five more missiles were recorded near the fire station, not far from the plant," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The grass caught fire in a small area, but no one was injured, the official specified. As a result of the shelling, it was not possible to conduct a shift change at the plant in time. According to Rogov, until the situation normalizes, the previous shift will continue working.

The Ukrainian military attempted to attack Energodar and the nuclear power plant with drone strikes and heavy artillery overnight and on Thursday morning, but Russian air defense systems have repelled all the attacks. Since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian armed forces have attempted at least five strikes against the nuclear power plant and Energodar: on August 5, they shelled the plant area three times, on August 6, the Zaporozhye NPP sanatorium and the water intake in Energodar came under fire, on August 7 there was another strike on the NPP, the spent nuclear fuel storage area was in the target area.