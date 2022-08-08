More than 300,000 tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine over week —TV

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. More than 300,000 tonnes of grain and agricultural products were exported from Ukrainian ports during the first week of "food deal" implementation, TRT TV Channel reported on Monday.

Ten ships with grain sailed from Ukrainian ports and 305,458 tonnes of cargo were carried within the framework of Istanbul agreements, the TV Channel said.

All vessels sailing from Ukraine are inspected near the entry of the Bosphorus Strait by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center. The similar procedure applies to bulk carriers en route to Ukraine for agricultural products.

Four vessels that leaved Ukraine on Sunday are expected to arrive at Istanbul on Monday evening. These are the Mustafa Necati liquid bulk carrier with 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil en route to Italy, the Star Helena bulk carrier with 45,000 tonnes of sunflower with the destination in China, the Glory bulk carrier with 66,000 tonnes of corn to Istanbul, and the Riva Wind bulk carrier with 44,000 tonnes of corn on board and sailing to Turkey’s Iskenderun.