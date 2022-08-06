Rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv, outskirts

TEL AVIV, August 6. /TASS/. Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its outskirts on Saturday evening amid the Israel Defense Forces’ operation in the Gaza Strip, the Kan radio station reported.

The information was confirmed by the army’s press service.

"The sirens sounded in the Gush Dan area (the conurbation of Tel Aviv and its outskirts - TASS)," the report reads.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, air-raid sirens also sounded in the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv - Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion and Holon. Alarms also sounded in the cities of Yavne, Ashdod and Ashkelon, south of Tel Aviv.

The Israel Defense Forces’ press service said on Friday afternoon that the army had begun hitting targets of the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza in the operation codenamed Breaking Dawn. According to Israeli army’s estimates, about 15 radicals, including a group’s commander in northern Gaza, were killed in the first series of strikes.

The Kan radio station reported earlier on Saturday that the Islamic Jihad radical group had fired at least 160 missiles at Israel from the Gaza Strip since Friday night, 130 of them reached Israel while about 60 were shot down.