Belarus observes flights of combat and reconnaissance drones long its borders

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Flights of unmanned aerial vehicles, both combat and reconnaissance, are reported near Belarus’ state border, deputy commander of the Belarusian air and air defense forces Dmitry Mikholap said on Sunday.

"Along with the flights of civil aircraft and our planes over Belarus’ territory, we often register flights of unmanned aerial vehicles, both combat and reconnaissance, along our border," he said in an interview with the STV television channel. "In particular, we observed the flight of a rather serious aircraft - MQ-9 Reaper - from Romania’s Campia Turzii aerodrome. It was monitoring the situation, what is going on in Belarus, during exercise. Not long ago, we observed the flight of a drone identified as a Bayraktar over the neighboring territory along the southern border."

According to Mikholap, an S-400 air defense system will some come into operation in the Belarusian army. He noted that Belarus already has Top M2 missile defense systems and a Su-230SM heavy multi-role fighter jet.