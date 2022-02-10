UK top diplomat thinks progress possible in implementing Minsk Accords

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, thinks it is possible to make progress in the implementation of the Minsk Accords. She expressed this opinion following talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

"I think there is progress to be made on the Minsk agreements," she said, noting that this can be accomplished with the help of Russia-NATO contacts.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against Donbass. The Minsk Package of Measures (Minsk-2), signed by the participants of the Contact Group on February 12, 2015, is the foundation for settling the conflict in the region. The document, in addition to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of military equipment, provides for a profound constitutional reform in Ukraine with the resulting decentralization of power, taking into account the special status of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as well as the holding of elections there. This plan has not been implemented to this day, including due to the position of the Ukrainian side which, contrary to the order established by the Minsk Accords, refuses to implement political points until security issues are settled.