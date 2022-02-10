EU formally conveys collective response to Russian Foreign Minister’s letter

BRUSSELS, February 10. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) has formally handed over its collective response to the letter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the European security to European states, the Russian diplomatic mission to the EU told TASS on Thursday.

"Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov met Director Security and Defense policy at the European External Action Service Joanneke Balfoort, who on the instruction of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell handed over his address to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on behalf of foreign ministers of 27 EU member-states," the Permanent Mission said.

The document is the response to the address of the Russian Foreign Minister on the security indivisibility topic, sent on January 28 of this year to top diplomats of certain European countries, the US and Canada.

"Joanneke Balfoort noted that the EU does not anticipate to make the contents of this response public," the diplomatic mission added.