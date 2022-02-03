Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence

DONETSK, February 3. /TASS/. The intelligence of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has information that the Ukrainian military command expects heavy casualties in its planned aggression in Donbass, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Thursday.

"It can be said already now that the command [of the Ukrainian armed forces] expects heavy losses among Ukrainian soldiers in an offensive," he said.

The Donbass republics have repeatedly drawn attention lately to the Ukrainian army’s preparations registered by their intelligence services for active combat operations in Donbass. According to the data of the DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Ukrainian military is carefully hiding the pull-up of forces.

The situation in Donbass has escalated since January 9, with the Ukrainian military conducting bombardments along the entire contact line.