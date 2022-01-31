{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Fifth batch of US weaponry arrives in Ukraine

In the next few days, Ukraine is waiting for the next shipment of "defense weaponry" from the United States

KIEV, February 1. /TASS/. A US plane carrying the fifth delivery of US weapons and ammunition on board landed in Ukraine’s capital Kiev late on Monday, Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has said.

"The 5th bird in Kiev! Another 84 tons of ammunition of various calibers!" the official wrote on Twitter, attaching a photo of large crates stacked in a plane’s cargo bay.

In the next few days, Ukraine is waiting for the next shipment of "defense weaponry" from the United States, he added.

Western arms supplies to Ukraine intensified in early January, amid claims of a Russian invasion. On January 22, Kiev received over 90 tonnes of lethal weapons from the United States, followed by another shipment on January 23, totaling 80 tonnes. On January 25, another 80-tonne delivery of US-made Javelin anti-tank missile systems took place. More weapons and ammunition arrived in Ukraine on January 28.

The shipments were reported to be part of US President Joe Biden’s $200-million aid pledge to Ukraine.

UN official urges all sides to refrain from provocations around Ukraine
Achieving mutual understanding and lasting, mutually acceptable arrangements is the best way to safeguard regional and international peace and security, Rosemary DiCarlo said
Security chief dubs as total absurdity US allegations that Russia threatens Ukraine
"However, American officials maintain that the threat is here, and they are ready to fight, supplying weapons, down to the last Ukrainian," Patrushev said
EU in talks with US, Qatar, Azerbaijan is Russia stops its gas supplies — Borrell
The European Union has to be prepared in case diplomacy fails, EU foreign policy chief said
Hainan governor estimates the region's economic growth rate at 9% in 2022
Local budget revenues should increase by 10%, said the Governor of Hainan
German regulator expects decision on Nord Stream 2 operator’s certification after June
Berlin expects Nord Stream 2 to lodge all necessary documents
Hainan's Yangpu deep-water port registers 30 international ships — media
According to the provincial transportation department, Yangpu served 1.3 million containers in 2021, increasing the corresponding cargo turnover by 30%
Croatia to recall all troops from NATO in case of Russia-Ukraine conflict
At the same time Croatian President Zoran Milanovic stressed that this intention was not related with Ukraine or Russia in anyway
Kiev cooking up media blitz to accuse Donbass republics, Russia of aggression, says LPR
These actions are aimed at misleading the global community
US sanctions against Russia may destabilize global financial system — report
The article says, such step may cause serious reciprocal measures from Russia
Lavrov's message to Austrian top diplomat on European security handed over — ambassador
It was also mentioned that Russia hoped "for the continuation of meaningful dialogue in the near future"
Hainan prepares to launch CZ-8 next-generation carrier rocket
The launch is scheduled for late February-early March
Putin to comment on US, NATO response to Moscow’s proposals in own time — Kremlin
The exact day is unknown
Europe may damage itself if it tries to unplug Russia from SWIFT — Germany’s CDU leader
Friedrich Merz pointed out that the European Union "did make a mistake" when sealing the association deal with Ukraine
New EU sanctions to deprive Russia of goods necessary for strategic ambitions — Borrell
EU have advanced with the preparations of a high-impact response, EU foreign policy chief said
EU divided over scale of sanctions on Russia, Polish PM says
All EU member states agree that Ukraine needs to maintain its sovereignty, Mateusz Morawiecki noted
Kremlin urges US to abandon policy of fomenting tension around Ukraine
"We consistently criticize this stance and call on Washington and its allies on the European continent to give up this policy and assume a constructive, calm and balanced approach," the Russian presidential spokesman said
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea interesting — special envoy
Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, Zamir Kabulov pointed out
Hainan's Jiangdong Development Zone to expand business opportunities in 2022 – media
Hainan's free trade port has launched 142 key projects worth about $5.85 billion
Difficult to assess danger of newly discovered NeoCov coronavirus so far, scientist says
According to Sergey Alkhovsky, the discovery of this variety shows that the variants of viruses capable of binding to human receptors without any adaptation are already circulating directly in the wild
Russian citizens residing in DPR, LPR can join Russian army, lawmaker says
According to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky, the question about ensuring the safety of Russian-speaking people is one of the most frequently asked ones at meetings with residents of the Donbass republics
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Washington’s ‘Great Game’ targets Moscow, Beijing, Chinese political scientist says
The United States views major changes occurring worldwide as a great game between strong powers, Wan Chengcai notes
Emergence of NeoCov is caused by constant mutation of virus, says expert
Alexander Gintsburg said that their detection largely depends on the thoroughness of work on the study of viruses
Haikou cross-border e-commerce trade volume hit $149.3 million in January-November 2021
Export volume reached about $1.51 billion
Blinken, Lavrov likely to have talks next week — US under secretary of state
According to Victoria Nuland, Washington sees signs indicating that Moscow is interested in discussing the United States’ responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees
NATO expansion to deal blow to European security, Russian ambassador warns
"The question is, whether this NATO enlargement is going to increase security, or to decrease security. Our view, that it will be a blow to the security in Europe, especially to us," the diplomat said
Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to meet with Putin in any format, but not in Sochi
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Zelensky would be welcome in Russia for discussing normalization of bilateral relations and mentioned Moscow, St. Petersburg or Sochi as possible venues
Ukraine not ready for NATO membership — Lavrov
Ukraine’s membership in NATO will undermine the alliance’s relations with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Russia proposes US returns American nuclear weapons from NATO countries stateside
According to Vladimir Yermakov, "currently there are about 200 American nuclear air bombs of the B61 family" in five non-nuclear NATO countries
Hainan duty free stores plan to increase sales to $15.8 billion in 2022
According to Wang Xuan, deputy general manager of China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation, a company operating duty-free stores, a new international shopping mall will open in Haikou
Putin orders to consider ways to remove organizations from foreign agent list
Russian President also ordered to analyze provisions regulating the activities of media outlets acting as foreign agents, together with Roskomnadzor, the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the all-Russia public organization The Union of Journalists of Russia"
Ukrainian military, US advisers draft plan for offensive in Donbass — Donetsk
According to deputy chief of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s militia Eduard Basurin, the Ukrainian armed forces’ command, is going to redeploy to the area of the conflict another three brigades
Russian naval drills to be relocated outside Irish exclusive economic zone — embassy
Earlier, Irish fishers and members of Ireland’s government made statements expressing their fear that the upcoming naval drills could cause potential damage to marine flora and fauna
European Union not able to find alternative to Russian gas — expert
According to President of the Russian Institute of Global Economy and International Relations Alexander Dynkin, the introduction of economic sanctions against Russia by the European Union will hit the European economy in the first instance
United States will try to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
The meeting will be held at 18:00 Moscow time
Press review: Zelensky at odds with US and what’s happening on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 31st
Ukraine deploys special operations forces to contact line in Donbass — LPR
Ukrainian troops ae conducting reconnaissance operations near the settlement of Stanitsa Luganskaya, a spokesman for the defense ministry of the self-proclaimed LPR said
Sanya to hold its first agriculture expo in March
According to Hainan Daily, more than 300 companies will participate in the event
West’s actions push Russia and China closer together — Russian ambassador to UK
Andrey Kelin said that Russia is actively cooperating with the Chinese authorities to implement joint projects in various economic sector, including in the gas sector
London hopes to improve relations with Moscow after ministers’ visit to Russia — statement
The Prime Minister’s office also said that Prime Minister Johnson plans to have a phone call with Vladimir Putin next week and urge him to engage in a diplomatic dialogue on Ukraine
NeoCov’s potential danger to humans requires further study — WHO
Chinese researchers earlier detected a new type of coronavirus among bats in South Africa
Belarusian President threatens Lithuania with transit ban
The Belarusian leader expressed bewilderment that Lithuania does not allow Belarusian goods in their ports
Russian naval ships, pilots hunt down enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea drills
The crews of the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy’s submarines with the help of an anti-submarine warfare helicopter
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s warships return to naval bases after massive drills
Among other things, communications, ship damage control, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare drills were held
No plans for Putin’s meetings with other guests at Beijing Olympics — Kremlin
In response to a question if Putin’s possible contacts with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky were under consideration as he was also expected to attend the opening ceremony, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "there are no plans for such a meeting at the moment"
Ukrainian politician says he does not believe in possibility of Russian invasion
Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk pointed out that Russia had offered dialogue to Ukraine
Russia expands retaliatory list of EU representatives banned from entering country — MFA
The list includes the heads of European Private Military Companies, representatives of law enforcement agencies, legislative and executive authorities of some EU member states, who were personally involved in promoting anti-Russian policy
DPRK launches unidentified missile towards Sea of Japan — report
According to the Japan Coast Guard, the missile is believed to be a ballistic one
US seeking to mislead int’l community about real situation around Ukraine — Russian envoy
Vassily Nebenzia recalled that several high-ranking officials in Kiev have been saying in public in recent weeks that there is no threat to Ukraine from Russia
Hainan's investment in road construction, waterway development exceeds $3 billion in 2021
The province will fast-track transportation projects this year to help build Hainan's free trade port
Russia’s new utility plane makes its maiden flight — minister
The plane was developed by the Baikal-Engineering company under the contract with the Russian ministry of industry and trade and is meant to be used by local airlines
