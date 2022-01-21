Belarusian president vows to recognize power transition only through elections

MINSK, January 21. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recognizes elections as the only way to ensure the transition of power, as he himself told reporters during a visit to the country’s Brest region on Friday.

"I don’t recognize any transition of power except through elections," he said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

The Belarusian leader vowed that he would not use force to remain in power and pointed out that a referendum on the country’s new constitution would take place in late February. He emphasized that if the Belarusian people supported constitutional amendments, the authorities "will establish everything" within two years.

A nationwide referendum on the country’s amended constitution is scheduled to be held in Belarus on February 27. Amendments to the Belarusian constitution will clarify the powers of the head of state, the government and parliament. In particular, the cabinet’s powers will be expanded and the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly will receive additional powers.