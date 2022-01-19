EU’s Borrell invites Blinken to join Foreign Affairs Council discussions on Russia/Ukraine

BRUSSELS, January 19. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has invited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) on January 24 to focus on the situation in Ukraine, Borrell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I have invited Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken to join FAC discussions on Russia/Ukraine on Monday," Borrell wrote.

"Look forward to continue our engagement on ongoing international diplomatic efforts and continued close transatlantic coordination. The EU and US stand together to face challenges to security in Europe," he added.

This year’s first meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, which will bring together the foreign ministers of the EU’s 27 member states, will be held in Brussels on January 24. The Ukraine issue is expected to dominate the meeting.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.