Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus, US Department of State says

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises may allow Russia to attack Ukraine from the north, a senior US State Department official said at a briefing.

"The reports of Russian troop movements towards Belarus, which <...> are supposedly under the auspices of regularly scheduled joint military exercises, are concerning," she pointed out. "The timing is notable and of course raises concerns that Russia could intend to station troops in Belarus under the guise of joint military exercises in order potentially to attack Ukraine from the north. I believe Belarus’ complicity in such an attack would be completely unacceptable to Belarusians," the diplomat added.

The US authorities are concerned that draft constitutional amendments may indicate Belarus’ plans to host Russia’s conventional and nuclear weapons, she noted.

"The proposed changes to the constitution include language that could be interpreted as paving the way for Russia to garrison forces on Belarusian territory," she said. "These draft constitutional changes may indicate Belrus’ plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory," the diplomat added.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone.