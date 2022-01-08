Mexico proposes to create EU analog in Western hemisphere - Foreign Minister

BUENOS AIRES, January 8. /TASS/. Mexican authorities proposed the US to look into establishment of an association similar to the EU in the Western hemisphere, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

"Mexico offered the US to move towards the establishment of an association that will rather resemble the EU. The Organization of American States [OAS] has become very much obsolete. […] So we proposed to create something else, but it would depend on the force that we, countries of Latin American and the Caribbean, will exert together. If we are united, we will succeed," Ebrard told journalists during his trip for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Argentina.

In July last year, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on Latin American and Caribbean States to work on deeper integration within the region and proposed to establish a EU analog that would replace the OAS.

The OAS is the leading inter-governmental forum of Western hemisphere states. The Organization’s headquarters is located in Washington.