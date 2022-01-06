Over 1,000 hurt following disturbances in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry says

NUR-SULTAN, January 6. /TASS/. More than 1,000 people have been injured as a result of mass disturbances in Kazakhstan, almost 400 of them were hospitalized, the country’s Health Ministry reported as quoted by the Khabar-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Over 1,000 people were hurt as a result of mass disturbances in Kazakhstan’s various regions, out of them almost 400 were hospitalized, 62 individuals are at intensive care units," the TV channel quoted the agency as saying.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region in southwestern Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. Casualties were reported, the state of emergency was declared in the country. The CSTO Collective Security Council made the decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan in order to stabilize the situation.