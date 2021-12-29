Ukrainian politician says government stages PR stunts instead of solving energy issues

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, an opposition politician in Ukraine, has accused the government of staging publicity stunts instead of solving energy issues.

"We have encountered several energy problems that the government is incapable of solving, doesn’t know how to solve and isn’t going to address at all," Medvedchuk said on the Rossiya 1 television channel. "That’s because the main thing today is publicity stunts."

Medvedchuk, the head of the political council at Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party, said the stunts included the government’s statements that there was a risk of war, the order for women to register with military conscription offices and the general calls to prepare for an invasion. These moves, he said, have been devised to distract people from pressing issues while the government instead should focus on "gas, heating, bread, dairy products and many other things."

Medvedchuk said the high gas prices and shutdowns of bakeries and dairy plants were evidence of serious problems in the country.

"The government isn’t ready for these issues as it descended into a most severe energy, economic and social crisis," he said. "Where do we get gas - that’s anyone’s guess".