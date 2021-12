TASS, December 12. The Iraqi government has transported more than 3,500 migrants from the Polish-Belarusian border, Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said on Sunday.

"Up to present, the ministry managed to organize nine evacuation flights from Minsk," the Iraqi News Agency (INA) cites Ahmed Al-Sahaf. He added that 3,556 migrants stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border returned to their homeland.