Embassy of Abkhazia established in Nicaragua

Nicaragua is the second country to recognize Abkhazia's independence in 2008 after Russia
Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania Sergei Pyatakov/POOL/TASS
Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania
© Sergei Pyatakov/POOL/TASS

SUKHUM, November 22. /TASS/. Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania signed a decree establishing a regional embassy in the Republic of Nicaragua, the presidential press service reported on Monday.

"In connection with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Abkhazia and the Republic of Nicaragua, the Embassy of the Republic of Abkhazia in the city of Managua should be established," the president’s decree reads.

Nicaragua is the second country to recognize Abkhazia's independence in 2008 after Russia. Diplomatic relations have been established between the countries, and a number of interstate and interdepartmental agreements have been signed.

The delegation of Abkhazia, chaired by Foreign Minister Daur Kove, attended the presidential elections of Nicaragua on November 7 as observers. As part of the Abkhaz delegation’s visit to the Central American country, an agreement was signed on the establishment of twinning relations between Sukhum and Nicaragua’s capital Managua. The sides also signed an action plan for cooperation between the republics for 2022.

