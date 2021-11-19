China lauds Putin’s comments on partner relations with Russia

BEIJING, November 19. /TASS/. Beijing gave high marks to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on Chinese-Russian relations and will constantly bolster the strategic partnership with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin made positive remarks about the Chinese-Russian relations. <…> The Chinese side appreciates this statement," he said at a briefing. "China and Russia will constantly expand the scope of bilateral cooperation, make it increasingly more intensive," the spokesman added.

According to the diplomat, China considers Russia a friendly neighbor with whom it is necessary to strengthen equitable mutually beneficial relations. "Russia is interested in a stable and prosperous China, and China needs a strong and successful Russia," he emphasized.

On Thursday, Putin said that certain Western countries aspired to drive a wedge between Russia and China who in response would continue to expand cooperation and coordinate their actions on the international arena. He confirmed that Moscow and Beijing would continue to boost friendly partnership ties.