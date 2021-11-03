Ukrainian parliament sacks minister for reintegration of uncontrolled territories

KIEV, November 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has backed the resignation of Alexei Reznikov, the minister for the reintegration of uncontrolled territories, who is expected to be appointed defense minister, according to the resolution adopted by Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday.

On November 1, Reznikov tendered his resignation after the parliamentary faction of Ukraine’s ruling party Servant of the People tentatively approved his appointment as defense minister replacing Andrei Taran. On Wednesday lawmakers planned to dismiss Taran, who had handed in his resignation the day before. Some reports say that Taran’s dismissal was triggered by the ruling political force’s complaints about the Defense Ministry’s procurement operations. According to others, the minister’s health condition was behind it.

The parliament is likely to consider Reznikov’s appointment as defense minister on Thursday. The candidate is nominated by the Ukrainian president.

Meanwhile, Vladislav Berdichevsky, chairman of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR’s) parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, international ties, information policy and information technology, told the Donetsk news agency that new appointments to key defense positions in Ukraine prove that the Kiev authorities are preparing for an escalation of the Donbass conflict.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin warned that due to Kiev, the situation along the contact line was critical and close to full-fledged hostilities.