Taliban discuss development of economic ties with Russia in Moscow — official

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Taliban [outlawed in Russia — TASS] delegation discussed the development of ties in different spheres, including the economy, with Russian officials, Foreign Minister in the provisional government of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, we have good relations with Russia. We discussed various issues, including economic ties, trade between the two countries and the policy of the new Afghan government at large, aimed at using the location of Afghanistan to stimulate trade between the countries of the region and ultimately the economic integration," the Minister said.

Representatives of 11 countries took part in the meeting on Afghanistan in the Moscow format.