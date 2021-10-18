Iran to participate in Moscow talks on Afghanistan — diplomat

TEHRAN, October 18. /TASS/. Iran will participate in Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a press conference on Monday.

"As for the Moscow meeting, our representative will be present there," the spokesman said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow expected a delegation of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) to arrive in the Russian capital for consultations on Afghanistan next week. Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi later announced on Twitter that the Taliban delegation at the Moscow talks would be led by deputy prime minister of the interim Afghan government Abdul Salam Hanafi.

The Moscow format platform emerged in 2017 on the basis of a six-party mechanism of consultations by special envoys from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.