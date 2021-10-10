Five people killed in car bomb attack in Aden - Al Arabiya

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Five people were killed in a car bomb blast in Aden, Yemen, on Sunday, Al Arabiya news channel reports.

According to it, all victims are civilians. Five more people were wounded. According to Al Arabiya, the car bomb attack targeted a motorcade with city authorities. The car bomb went off in Tawahi district in Aden’s center.

The channel specified that the governor of Aden was targeted. Besides, the minister of agriculture was among the passengers in the motorcade. Neither the governor, nor the minister was injured.