Saakashvili exhausted himself as politician in Ukraine so he returned to Georgia - expert

KIEV, October 1. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili left Ukraine, because he exhausted himself as a politician in that country and decided to return to Georgian politics, Ukrainian Institute of Politics Director Ruslan Bortnik told TASS, adding that Saakashvili’s move looks like a step of despair.

"Saakashvili made a very risky step, which indicates that he sees no perspective for himself in Ukraine and understands that his political ambitions could not be realized here. This is why he resorted to such a desperate step. This is an attempt to return to Georgian politics, because he has completely exhausted himself in the Ukrainian one," the expert said.

At the same time, Bortnik speculated that Saakashvili’s actions could be calculated to a degree.

"This may improve his party’s chances and results during the regional elections in Georgia. Maybe, he counts on a potential protest activity of the Georgian society in his support," the researcher said.

He is certain that the situation around Saakashvili will not spoil the relations between Kiev and Tbilisi.

"This is unlikely to harm the bilateral Ukrainian-Georgian relations in any way, because Saakashvili was detained on the Georgian territory, that is, no-one abducted him from Ukraine, so no violation of the international law took place. This does not threaten the bilateral relations but it does mean an escalation of the political struggle inside the Georgian society," Bortnik predicted.

The expert believes that Kiev may provide consular or legal aid to Saakashvili as a Ukrainian citizen, but it is unlikely that any serious diplomatic demarches will happen.

"Although we cannot rule it out completely, Tbilisi is unlikely to face any sanctions from Kiev, and the situation in general is unlikely to rev up," he believes.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister reacted to Saakashvili’s detention by summoning the Georgian Ambassador "to obtain information." Later, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s spokesman Sergey Nikiforov said that Zelensky is concerned over the news of Saakashvili’s apprehension and by the tone of Tbilisi’s statements regarding the possible development of the situation.