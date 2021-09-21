US President Biden, UN chief Guterres discuss fight against COVID-19 — White House

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had a meeting late on Monday night discussing the fight against the spread of COVID-19, measures to combat climate change, as well as joint efforts to thwart international conflicts, the White House said in a statement.

"They reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations which, in particular, is based on common values that include respect for universal human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," the statement reads.

"Specifically, they spoke of the urgency to work together, along with Member States of the United Nations, to end the COVID-19 pandemic, prepare for future health security threats, combat climate change, strengthen food systems and food security, address humanitarian needs, prevent and mitigate conflict, and promote and defend human rights worldwide."

"The President reaffirmed that complex, global challenges can only be addressed by genuinely global solutions, an approach reflected in the President’s vision of building back better, and he emphasized the unique role of the United Nations in delivering prosperity, peace and security for everyone," the statement added.

