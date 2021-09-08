Afghanistan neighbors work on joint approach to regional peace — Turkmen Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Turkmenistan considers the meeting of Afghanistan neighbor nations’ foreign ministers a step towards developing a regional approach to ensuring peace, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement in the wake of the online meeting of top diplomats of Pakistan, Iran, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev.

"Turkmenistan views this meeting as an opportunity to develop a consolidated regional approach to ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan and further comprehensive development of this nation," the statement says.