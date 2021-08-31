EU Council won’t allow mass migration from Afghanistan to Europe

BRUSSELS, August 31. /TASS/. The European Union intends to prevent mass migration from Afghanistan to Europe including by providing stronger support for those countries in the region that will accept refugees, the statement of the EU Council following the results of an emergency session at the level of interior ministers published on Tuesday said.

"Based on lessons learned, the EU and its Member States stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past (meaning the 2015-2016 migration crisis - TASS), by preparing a coordinated and orderly response. Incentives to illegal migration should be avoided. The EU should also strengthen the support to the countries in Afghanistan’s immediate neighbourhood to ensure that those in need receive adequate protection primarily in the region," the document said.

It also stressed that the further evacuation from Afghanistan would be of a targeted nature.