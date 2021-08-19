Libya hopes for Russia’s assistance in securing pullout of foreign mercenaries

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Tripoli hopes that Moscow will enhance its already significant role in maintaining security in Libya and also provide assistance in securing the removal of foreign mercenaries from the country’s territory, the foreign minister in the Government of National Unity, Najla Mangoush, told a news conference following talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday.

"Russia plays a noticeable, significant and effective role in maintaining security on Libyan territory, but we still hope that this role will get more tangible. In particular, we would like to see Russia’s further systematic efforts to promote the removal of foreign militants and mercenaries from the territory of Libya, creation of full-fledged Libyan statehood and the implementation of other economic projects, ultimately geared to promoting the country’s reconstruction," she said.

Mangoush stressed that Russia was a heavyweight in the international scene and Libya hoped that Moscow would be able to use its considerable influence to address this issue in a positive vein.

"We hope that this policy will be continued and stepped up under the wise guidance of Russia’s foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov]," the Libyan foreign minister said.

Mangoush expressed the hope Russia would support Tripoli’s recent initiative for consultations on stabilization in Libya.