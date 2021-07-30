BRICS states develop joint plan of action against terrorism, India’s foreign agency says

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. The representatives of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have worked out a plan of action in the fight against terrorism containing specific measures on implementing the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan. As India’s Ministry of External Affairs reported on Friday in a press release published on the agency’s official website, the work on the plan took place on July 28-29 during the 6th meeting of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) organized by the country.

"The main outcome of the Working Group meeting was the finalisation of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan containing specific measures to implement the BRICS Counter Terrorism Strategy adopted by BRICS Leaders in 2020. The Action Plan is aimed at further strengthening result oriented cooperation between BRICS countries in areas such as preventing and combating terrorism, radicalisation, financing of terrorism, misuse of internet by terrorists, curbing travel of terrorists, border control, protection of soft targets, information sharing, capacity building, international and regional cooperation," the document noted.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry noted that the preparation of the BRICS Counter Terrorism Action Plan is one of the key results of India’s chairmanship of the group and it will be adopted at the meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors scheduled next month. According to the agency, the participants of the July 28-29 meeting "resolved to further enhance counter terrorism cooperation in line with the Action Plan."