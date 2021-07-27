Syrian army vehicle attacked by militants from Turkey-controlled territories

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. One Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded as Syrian army vehicles were attacked in the north of Syria’s Aleppo governorate by militants operating in Turkey-controlled areas attacked Syrian army vehicles, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"In the north of the Aleppo governorate, militants of illegal armed groups operating in Turkey-controlled territories fired a guided anti-tank missile from the vicinity of the settlement of Qasar at a ZIL-131 vehicle of the Syrian army that was moving along the a highway near the city of Tel Rifaat," he said.

According to Kulit, one Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded.

On July 20, militants from Turkey-controlled territories opened mortar fire at the settlement of the Nubbol in the Aleppo governorate. One woman was killed in the shelling. On July 21, positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement of Tel Tamer in the northwest of the al-Hasakah governorate came under shelling, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding one more.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.