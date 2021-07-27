{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All news
Syrian army vehicle attacked by militants from Turkey-controlled territories

According to Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, one Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. One Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded as Syrian army vehicles were attacked in the north of Syria’s Aleppo governorate by militants operating in Turkey-controlled areas attacked Syrian army vehicles, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"In the north of the Aleppo governorate, militants of illegal armed groups operating in Turkey-controlled territories fired a guided anti-tank missile from the vicinity of the settlement of Qasar at a ZIL-131 vehicle of the Syrian army that was moving along the a highway near the city of Tel Rifaat," he said.

According to Kulit, one Syrian soldier was killed and three more were wounded.

On July 20, militants from Turkey-controlled territories opened mortar fire at the settlement of the Nubbol in the Aleppo governorate. One woman was killed in the shelling. On July 21, positions of Syrian government troops near the settlement of Tel Tamer in the northwest of the al-Hasakah governorate came under shelling, killing one Syrian soldier and wounding one more.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Syria
Coronavirus pandemic
First batch of Sputnik Light vaccine to be delivered to LPR on July 28
According to the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik, starting Thursday, every LPR resident can sign up for vaccination
Turkish embassy debunks reports of new restrictions for Russian tourists
The mission noted that the statement, earlier made by Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan, was his personal opinion
Russia’s state-of-the-art Checkmate fighter to get latest avionics suite
All the information necessary for the pilot will be projected on a panoramic display with a touch screen and a head-up display
‘Wisdom’ not ‘weakness’: Lavrov warns Russia against unilateral concessions to the West
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia would pursue an independent, nationally-oriented foreign policy, would not take into consideration any threats and ultimatums and would stand firm against them
Russia has chance to take over European hydrogen market — special envoy
According to Anatoly Chubais, Russia’s share of the European hydrogen market could amount to $20-30 bln
US military cannot stay in Syria for long, says opposition leader
The politician noted that the Americans were not in a hurry to withdraw troops from Iraq and were withdrawing only from the northern regions
German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction
On Wednesday, the US and Germany managed to reach an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project
US under secretary of state committed to limiting Russian, Chinese ‘nuclear expansion’
The US must strengthen our Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances to better deter and defend against growing threats, Bonnie Jenkins said
Two-seat Su-57 fighter jet to be designed for control of Okhotnik drones — source
The fighter jet, already in development, is presumed to control about four Okhtonik drones
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3
Il-112V to replace Soviet-time military transport aircraft — chief designer
All of the plane’s spare parts, systems and equipment are fully Russian-made
Russia’s sovereignty over Kurils undisputable, protests pointless, lawmaker says
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister embarked on his working trip to the Far East and Siberia
Rostec clinches deal to supply 160 aircraft at MAKS 2021 air show
The state corporation presented about 500 product samples at the air show, including roughly 50 new ones, namely airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, avionics, engines and much more
Russian space freighter with Pirs module undocks from ISS before splashdown in Pacific
The Pirs module was launched to the orbital outpost on September 15, 2001 from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan
Belarusian opposition figurehead unsure if US will impose sectoral sanctions on Minsk
I do hope that the US will soon react to our meeting and impose sectoral sanctions, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
Olympic shooter Batsarashkina wins first gold for Russia at 2020 Games in Tokyo
Batsarashkina, 24, set a new Olympic Record having posted a result of 240.3 points
Russian regions not a bargaining chip: Kremlin slams prof’s Northern Cyprus-Crimea plan
Dmitry Peskov noted that the statement from Turkish Professor Hasan Unal was unlikely Ankara's official point of view
Gazprom did not offer Ukraine to buy Russian gas, company says
Earlier, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine said that Gazprom's proposals to preserve transit through Ukraine in exchange for unfavorable purchases of Russian gas for the country are unacceptable
IOC should fix its map showing Crimea as part of Ukraine - Russian embassy to Japan
After the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014, Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia
Russian shooter Galashina wins Olympic silver in air rifle competition
The 24-year-old Russian athlete garnered 251.1 points
Putin reviews parade formation of warships off Kronshtadt on Russia’s Navy Day
The Russian leader traditionally reviews the naval parade that takes place on Russia’s Navy Day on the Neva River and also makes the rounds along the parade formation of combat ships in the Kronshtadt roadstead aboard a boat
Cutting-edge Russian drone unveiled at MAKS 2021 air show
The ZALA VTOL combines the properties of an airplane type drone and a tilt-rotor aircraft
Press review: NATO ramps up drills in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia to monitor carbon online
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 26th
Printing dollars to pay US deficit affects entire global economy — Putin
The United States has been making up a budget with a 15% deficit for two years in a row
Belavia plane lands in Moscow after sending emergency signal
The plane landed at Domodedovo with only one functioning engine
Russian athletes win gold of 2020 Tokyo Olympics in men’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first Olympic gold in men’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta
Russian athletes won two medals on the first day of Olympics
Anastasia Galashina won a silver medal in women’s 10 meters air rifle competition, while taekwondo athlete Mikhail Artamonov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 58 kg
Russian embassy slams France’s unwillingness to recognize Sputnik V
The Russian foreign ministry on Friday called on European politicians to rely on scientific publications rather than on political propaganda
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Putin attends ceremony to launch latest fishing super trawler
Earlier on Sunday, the Russian leader reviewed the country’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on Russia’s Navy Day
Russia ranks 5th in overall medals standings after Day 2 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals
LPR intercepts Ukrainian drone with two bombs aboard
The drone was carrying two improvised bombs that were destroyed by LPR field engineers
Russian Armed Forces to receive in November first batch of newest helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN
The next batch is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022
Russian tech firm to develop drone with 1 tonne lifting capacity
Today the existing Russian drones have a lifting capacity of 50 kg (the BAS-200) and 70-80 kg (the VRT-300), Company Marketing and Business Director Oleg Landin said
Contracts worth over $3.59 bln signed during MAKS 2021 air show outside Moscow
According to the administration of the event, 831 companies from 56 world nations took part in the aerospace show
Russia wins 2020 Olympics gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics
Putin will attend the launch of latest generation supertrawler on July 25
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that President Vladimir Putin will be attending the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt
Russian shipbuilders to float out advanced Yasen-M-class submarine on July 30
Currently, seven Project 885M (Yasen-M) submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk
Russia can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, says Putin
Russia is constantly and successfully improving its naval armaments and can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Syrian air defense repels Israeli missile attack in Damascus governorate
It was the third attempt to deliver a strike on Syria’s territory in the past week
‘Tikhanovskaya’ project is fully financed by the West — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tikhanovskaya's travel, tours, pseudo-official events had not stopped for even a month despite coronavirus restrictions
Buk-M2E systems intercept four missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at Homs province
Two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force made a strike with four guided missiles on facilities in Homs province from the airspace of Lebanon
Senior Russian MP slams Northern Cyprus-Crimea recognition scheme as ‘improper bargaining’
Natalya Poklonskaya stressed that the Crimean referendum was the expression of the will of the people, and it was not correct to use the expression of the people’s will as a bargaining chip
Russia considers Kuril Islands issue closed, says senator
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister began a working visit to Russia’s Far East and Siberia, including Iturup, which forms part of the Kuril Islands
Cases of Olympians competing under neutral flag
Athletes from Russia will compete at the 2018 Olympics under a neutral flag
Sukhoi Design Bureau to present VR simulator for Su-57E aircraft at MAKS 2021 airshow
The latest series of virtual glasses enable to view the situation outside and inside the cockpit in full with high resolution and multifunctional indicators make possible to complement the virtual image with tactile sensations
Team ROC has all chances to enter top three at Tokyo Olympics, deputy PM says
Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the ROC instead of the national flag and state emblem
COVID infection rate peaks in Greece, Cyprus
Europe is ranked second in both cases and deaths after North America
Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea
The sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy in late 2021
Putin reviews Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on Russia’s Navy Day
Russia’s Main Naval Parade is taking place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day on July 25 this year (the event is annually celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of July)
Tsirkon hypersonic missile may be test-launched from Severodvinsk submarine in August
According to various sources, the Tsirkon boasts an operating range of about 1,500 km to strike ground targets and slightly less to hit naval targets
