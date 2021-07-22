Ukraine’s assault on Donbass killed citizens on Russian soil in border areas — prosecutors

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s use of indiscriminate weapons against Donbass citizens also led to a significant death toll in the Russian regions bordering Donbass, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a complaint against Kiev submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"The state border of Russia and Ukraine is not an obstacle to spread the terrible consequences of the civil war to Russian soil. In a significant amount of cases, the victims of the bombardments by Ukrainian servicemen with the use of indiscriminate weapons and excessive "lethal force" turned out to be Russian civilians, who were not involved in any combat actions," the document said.

These are citizens who live near the border with Ukraine in the settlements of Russia’s Rostov Region (Novoshakhtinsk and Donetsk) and Kuybishev as well as employees of checkpoints in Russia. "From June 2014 till today, a significant number of Russian citizens have lost their lives. These are local citizens and staff of border checkpoints (customs officers and border guards) and property on Russian soil was destroyed or damaged," the prosecutors noted.