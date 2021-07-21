US behind provocations against Belarus, Lukashenko claims

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The US together with its European allies, including Germany, may be involved in provocations against Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview for Sky News - Arabia, published by BelTA Wednesday.

"First of all, and we know it for sure, the US is behind the provocations, their intelligence services and others," Lukashenko said. "This agenda is being formed by politicians, while the intelligence services are executing it."

"Because it is only possible to order an assassination of a president under a sanction of the top leadership of a country," he said, referring to the attempted coup and his assassination, exposed this spring.

According to Lukashenko, European allies assist the US in the organization of such provocations.

"The countries that execute these events, we know them too - it is Lithuania, partially Latvia, and first and foremost, Poland and Ukraine," the Belarusian leader said. "Lately, we observed the management of terrorists acting in Belarus from Germany."

"It is impossible to be nice with them. Democracy, human rights are just empty words. Just recently, we apprehended many people during attempted terror acts, the assassination of your colleagues, journalists. We have forwarded these facts to the German leadership. Do you think they have replied to us? No," Lukashenko continued. "More provocations were planned by fugitive Belarusians, extremists, terrorists. We have forwarded these facts to the law enforcement of Lithuania and Poland. Do you believe any reaction followed from Polish or Lithuanian authorities? On the contrary, the situation is being escalated. Therefore it is pointless to talk to them in human language, in the language of the law."

At the same time, Belarus, being a small state, cannot afford to act without considering the reactions of other countries.

"America can afford this. When they needed to bomb Iraq - they bombed; when they needed to put Afghanistan on its knees - they left it and withdrew forces. They can afford it," he said. "Maybe, China, Russia - a militarily powerful country - could act due to their might. Not us. We know our place," the Belarusian President said.

He underscored that the collective West, led by Washington, cannot allow Belarus to be a sovereign and independent state.

"And we say that it is our right to be sovereign and independent and define our own policies. And we fight for this rule, we defend it and we will defend it," the head of state said.