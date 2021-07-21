Ten-year-old Austrian boy urges Putin to not lose faith in Europe — Russian embassy

VIENNA, July 21. /TASS/. A ten-year-old Austrian boy has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him not to lose faith in Europe, the Russian Embassy in Austria said on Facebook on Wednesday, posting the letter’s photos.

According to the embassy, the boy, named Matthaus Brandstetter, passed his letter through the Russian ambassador.

"There are many people in Europe, who are amicable towards Russia and would like to have a closer partnership," the boy wrote. "Please, don’t lose faith in Europe," he added.

Russian diplomats thanked Matthaus for his "interesting and remarkable message". "Russia remains open to dialogue with everyone, who is also interested in working together for the common health, welfare and progress," the embassy added.

At Matthaus’ request, the diplomats sent him an autographed photo of the Russian president and several books about Russia and Moscow, which will particularly help him increase his knowledge of the country and improve his Russian.

The Kremlin has not yet read the Austrian child’s letter, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We haven’t read the letter yet," he said in response to a TASS question about whether Putin planned to respond to the boy’s message.