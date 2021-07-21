Libya’s top army commander sends military delegation to Russia

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar has sent a military delegation to Russia, Director of the LNA Department of Moral Guidance Khaled Al-Mahjoub wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"The army’s Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Abu Qasim Haftar is sending a military delegation to Russia, led by the head of his bureau and member of the 5+5 Committee Lieutenant General Kheiri Al-Tamimi," Al-Mahjoub said, without providing any details of the visit.

Until recently, there were two governments in Libya: the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and an interim cabinet based in the country’s east, which had the support of the Libyan National Army. The two parties’ armed units were involved in protracted fighting.

Members of the 5+5 Committee, which includes five military officers representing the Government of National Accord and another five from the LNA, signed a permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva on October 23, 2020. As a result of UN brokered talks, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the country’s unity government and three members of the Presidential Council were elected in February 2021. The government and the council were sworn in on March 15. Their main goal is to unite governing bodies throughout the country and hold Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021.