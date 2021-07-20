People attacking Mali’s transitional president detained, he was not hurt — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Mali’s transitional president, Assimi Goita, went unharmed when he was attacked at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, the attackers have been detained, the Russian Embassy in Mali reports.

"According to our data, transitional President Assimi Goita was attacked on July 20 during prayers at a mosque in Bamako on the day of celebrations of Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha. The attackers were detained by law enforcement officers. The president was not hurt," the embassy said.

On May 24, a group of military, led by Vice President Goita, arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were escorted to the Kati military base near the capital. Forty-eight hours later, both stated that they were resigning their posts. Right after that, the Constitutional Court of Mali declared Colonel Goita interim president and head of state. He was inaugurated on June 7.