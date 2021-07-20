Belarus being targeted to be turned into second Ukraine, Foreign Minister says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Belarusian top diplomat Vladimir Makei stated that his country is being targeted to be turned into an even more troubling hot spot than Ukraine.

"They want to make a second Ukraine out of us. But it will be an even hotter spot on the map. And we, of course, intend to prevent this," the Foreign Minister said Tuesday, according to BelTA.

The Foreign Minister accused the West of irresponsible behavior.

"The irresponsibility and total unpredictability of the West — this has become an absolute norm of their behavior today. What happens in regards to Belarus transcends human understanding. It is a game without rules. And it is very difficult for us to try and play by any rules, too. This is why we will have to react to the development of the situation adequately," Makei said.

At the same time, Makei underscored that the principle of a peaceful diplomatic resolution of any arguments has always been primary for Belarus.

"Not via the way of sanctions, let alone the military. We have always been saying it. And even in these circumstances, when a trade and political war de facto has been started against Belarus - all the way up to terror threats - we still believe there are options for dialogue," the Foreign Minister said.

"We have no intention of burning bridges behind us. We have always told our partners that it is necessary to stop, to think what one or another action can lead to, and come up with steps that could calm the situation instead of disrupting the fragile stability in the region," the Belarusian top diplomat said.