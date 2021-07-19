Belarus developing steadily despite Western sanctions — Lukashenko

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the Belarusian leader stressed that his country had always sought to develop trade and economic relations with various countries but Western Europe had never been the only or even priority direction for many Belarusian companies. "They have imposed sanctions against our companies but they have not been letting their products on their market for decades. That’s all about democracy and international trade. That is why we have been cooperating with our region, with Central Asia. But our key partner is Russia," BelTA quoted him as saying.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus’ economy has been demonstrating steady growth since the beginning of the year. "Belarus’ GDP growth in the first six months of 2021 was about 3.5%. It is more than we planned last year," he said. "So, we continue to develop to see, what other nasty things they can throw at us and get ready for that. But, so far we have a 3.5% GDP growth," he said.

The Belarusian leader noted that the Western sanctions had been expected for Minsk, and response measures had been prepared beforehand. "Naturally, no country is happy about sanctions. I make no secret of it," he said. "But we understood that these sanctions would be imposed against us sooner or later. Against some of our individuals (about 150-200 our true patriots), who govern this country and defend it, and against our major companies. What for? To ruin our economy. We expected it and was getting prepared for it."

A new package of the European Union’s sectoral sanctions came into effect from June 25. The European Union banned the import of potassium chloride used mostly to manufacture fertilizers and petrochemical products, except gasoline and diesel fuel, from Belarus. Previously, the European Union imposed four packages of individual sanctions targeting 166 Belarusian individuals and 15 legal entities, including such industrial giants as MAZ and BelAZ. The United States, Great Britain, and Canada also imposed more sanctions against Belarusian officials and a number of companies.