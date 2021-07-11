CIS observers report no violations at parliamentary elections in Moldova

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. No serious violations have been reported during Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Moldova. Neither have been reported any problems with the access to polling stations for residents of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (IPA) of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and head of the CIS IPA monitoring mission, told TASS.

"Many of our observers have not yet returned from their missions in various regions. But, at least, as concerns the much-hyped problem with the access to polling stations for Transnistrian residents, there is no such a problem. Access in granted and everyone who wants is free to come and cast his or her vote. There no queues either. <…> Everything is calm now, everything is comfortable," he said.

According to Kobitsky, there are no obstacles for the work of CIS observers who enjoy assistance from Moldovan law enforcers and the Central Election Commission.

The CIS IPA mission has 130 observers. The geography of their presence has been expended this year. They re present at 34 polling stations in foreign countries.

On Sunday, Moldova is holding early parliamentary elections. Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. and will close at 21:00. The voter turnout has already exceeded 33.3% and the elections has been recognized as valid. Parliamentary seats are contested by the pro-presidential Action and Solidarity Party, its key opponent, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists led by former Presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon, and twenty more political parties.