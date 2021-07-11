Moldova’s parliamentary polls are valid - CEC

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the early parliamentary polls in Moldova has exceeded 33.3%, confirming that the elections are valid, a spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, Rodica Sirbu said.

"More than one-third of voters took part in the elections, they can be recognized as valid," Sirbu said. According to preliminary data posted on the CEC’s website, the voter turnout reached 33.3% as of 03:32 p.m. Moscow Time. At the previous polls in 2019 the figure hit 36% by 03:00 p.m. The elections will be over at 09:00 p.m.

The dissolution of parliament was instigated by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, who seeks to form a pro-European government and gain control over the legislative body with the Action and Solidarity Party’s help. Their main opponent is the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, led by country’s ex-presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon. Overall, another 20 political parties are taking part in the polls. The Central Election Commission plans to announce the first preliminary voting results in a couple of hours after the polling stations are closed.