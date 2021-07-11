Moldova’s parliamentary polls begin without violations - police

CHISINAU, July 11. / TASS /. Voting at the snap parliamentary elections in Moldova has begun in a calm environment, without any serious violations, General Police Commissariat’s Deputy Head Marin Maxian stated on Sunday.

"The voting has started in a calm atmosphere, without any grave violations. The police ensured security during the delivery of ballots to the country’s polling stations, no risks that could impede the process have been registered," the deputy police chief said at a briefing.

According to Maxian, all 2,018 polling stations opened on Sunday with no incidents and over 6,000 police officers are keeping order. He noted that police had received several reports of possible violations and provocations during the elections. "All these messages have been documented and verified, however, have not been confirmed yet," the deputy police chief stated.

The dissolution of parliament was instigated by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, who seeks to form a pro-European government and gain control over the legislative body with the Action and Solidarity Party’s help. Their main opponent is the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists, led by country’s ex-presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon. Overall, another 20 political parties are taking part in the polls. The Central Election Commission plans to announce the first preliminary voting results in a couple of hours after the polling stations are closed.