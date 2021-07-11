US military came under fire in Syria

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. US military came under fire in East Syria on Saturday, without any injuries and structural damage according to first reports, a defense official told TASS on Sunday.

"I can confirm that there was an indirect fire attack in Conoco (Syria). At this time, initial reports are no casualties, injuries and structural damage," the defense official said.

An explosion took place at the Conoco gas process plant located near the US military base in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, SANA news agency reported in its turn, citing local sources.

Pentagon’s press secretary John Kirby expressed concerns regarding recent attacks against US bases in Syria and Iraq at the regular briefing on Thursday.