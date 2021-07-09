June’s mortality in Russia up by 13.9% due to coronavirus Delta strain — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Mortality in Russia in June 2021 was up by 13.9% on the same period last year June 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Delta strain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"According to the latest data, due to a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases caused by the new Delta strain of the virus, mortality in June 2021 went up by 13.9% on June last year," she said.

According to Golikova, mortality went down by 3.6% in May 2021 on the previous month. "As compared with May 2020, when Russian was living through the peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, mortality decreased by 6.1%," she said.

According to Russia’s State Statistics Committee, in May 2021 coronavirus was the main cause of death in 14,971 cases. Of them, the virus was confirmed in 12,779 cases and was suspected in 2,192 cases. COVID-19 influenced the course of other diseases and prompted deaths in 984 cases. It was confirmed but was not the cause of death in 2,740 cases.

In May 2021, the coronavirus mortality was by 96.2% up on May 2020: 14,900 deaths vs 7,600 deaths, correspondingly.

In April 2021, coronavirus was the main cause of death in 15,973 cases, with the virus being confirmed in 13,839 cases and suspected in 2,134 cases. COVID-19 influenced the course of other diseases and prompted deaths in 1,106 cases. It was confirmed but was not the cause of death in 3,571 cases.