Russia ready to cooperate with India on vaccine certificates, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the certification of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 with India, and an agreement can be reached in this sphere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday during a press conference after talks with his Indian colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"We are ready to discuss the possibilities of coordinating our actions related to vaccinated citizens, regarding the certification of those who were vaccinated. I think that we can reach an agreement here, and it will serve as an example to other states," he said.

Lavrov commended the cooperation between Russia and India in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that both countries are against the politicization of vaccines and attempts to be guided by unfair competition." "I am confident that the majority of countries share this approach," the minister added.

For his part, the Indian diplomat pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had helped demonstrate the power of cooperation between Russia and India. He added that it is necessary to reach a mutual understanding on key issues related to the certification of vaccinated citizens in order to avoid discrimination when it comes to mutual visits.